A potent system will move through the state today. Showers and storms will result with the possibility for high winds and heavy rainfall amounts The system will move out tomorrow. Weather conditions will improve Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.