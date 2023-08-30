High pressure and cooler temperatures will settle in for the next few days. A warming trend with relatively low humidity will move in the for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 46 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.