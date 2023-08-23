Expect showers and the possibility of storms today. More heat and humidity returns for Friday followed by a cooler weekend. There will be a chance of showers and storms each afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.