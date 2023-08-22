Conditions today will again be cooler, less humid and dry. A system, expected to arrive late tonight or early tomorrow will bring periods of showers and possibly storms. More heat and humidity returns for Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.