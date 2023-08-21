Mostly sunny conditions with much lower levels of humidity are in store for today. Clouds will be on the increase for the midweek period with daytime highs trending downward by five to 10 degrees. Periods of showers and possibly a storm will develop late tomorrow or early Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 31 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.