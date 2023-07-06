Heat and humidity continue again today and into the weekend. An increased chance of showers and storms are expected through the weekend. Locally heavy rain amounts are possible today and tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.