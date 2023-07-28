Expect the possibility of thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours, this morning. Strong storms are possible through this evening ahead of a relatively cooler and less humid airmass tomorrow that will be in place into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Low around 61 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 82 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.