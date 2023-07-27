Some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer are expected today. Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive tomorrow along with the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall could be heavy at times.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 86 degrees; and 5 p.m., 93 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.