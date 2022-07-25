High pressure will remain in control of the weather today. Expect conditions to be mostly sunny and dry. A front will sweep into the state tomorrow bringing the possibility of showers and storms.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:17 pm
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees ; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.
