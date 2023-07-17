Weather conditions will remain warm, humid and unsettled ahead of an upper low that will move into the state later this week, drying things out. Temperatures will be seasonal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.