Periods of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms will be across the central portion of the state today through tomorrow evening. A late-week drying trend will give way to a wet and cooler start to the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. South wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then showers likely after 5 a.m. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees ; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: First quarter. Waxing crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.