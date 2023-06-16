The weekend will feature warmer and more summer-like temperatures. Conditions will remain rain-free.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.