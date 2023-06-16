The weekend will feature warmer and more summer-like temperatures. Conditions will remain rain-free.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.

