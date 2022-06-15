Today will start out dry but very warm and humid. A cold front will push through the state this afternoon and evening tapping instability and wind energy to bring one or more lines of strong to severe thunderstorms. Drier, cooler and much less humid air will move into the state beginning tomorrow and remaining through the weekend. There is a possibility of scattered showers throughout the day Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 64 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 69 degrees ; noon, 83 degrees; and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.