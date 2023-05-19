Rain showers will accompany a cold front that will move through the region today. Another extensive stretch of rain-free conditions will follow through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. High near 69 degrees. South wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 62 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.