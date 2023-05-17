Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&