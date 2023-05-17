After a cold start today, temperatures will begin to warm. Humidity levels will also rise increasing the chances for rain tomorrow night and Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.