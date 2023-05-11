Showers may return this evening and last into tomorrow. At this time Sunday looks dry although a period of showers is possible in some parts of the region Sunday evening.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags