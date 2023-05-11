Showers may return this evening and last into tomorrow. At this time Sunday looks dry although a period of showers is possible in some parts of the region Sunday evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.