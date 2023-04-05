A cold front will continue its push east through the state this morning. High pressure will build in behind the front bringing dry conditions and seasonal temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. West wind around 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.