Today is noticeably cooler. Expect periods of rain mixed with snow showers in the highest elevations. Temperatures will bottom out overnight before trending significantly warmer and wetter later in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind around 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. West wind around 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.