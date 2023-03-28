Expect clouds and cooler conditions today ahead of a cold front that will move southeast this evening accompanied by rain and mixed precipitation. Conditions will be drier but cooler tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer Friday with opportunities for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Low around 22 degrees. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 44 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.