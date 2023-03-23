Unsettled conditions with periods of rain will continue through tomorrow as a cold front exits the area. Rainfall totals will be higher in the southern part of the state. Conditions will become drier later tomorrow with more sunshine Sunday. A series of cold fronts will bring more rain and cooler conditions next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 38 degrees. East wind 5 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 51 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.