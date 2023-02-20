A potent cold front will sweep across the state today. Expect the opportunity for rain. A warm front will push through the state tomorrow evening generating a period of mixed precipitation turning to plain rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 48 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 4 p.m. High near 36 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees ; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7 a.m.
Sunset: 5:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.