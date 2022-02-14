Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels today and trend significantly warmer through much of the week. A mild and increasingly moist airmass will move into the central portion of the state Thursday. Widespread rainfall is expected. Rain could transition to snow Thursday night into Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Breezy.
Thursday: Rain. High near 58 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 23 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 7 degrees; noon, 25 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 5:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.