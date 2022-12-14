A seasonably colder and brisk pattern will bring the possibility of lake-enhanced snow showers through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 32 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.