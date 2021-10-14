Today will be another day of near record level temperatures ahead of a cold front that will move through this afternoon and evening as the warm front responsible for the above normal temperatures lifts north through the region. A higher probability for rain will occur tomorrow ahead of a stronger cold front that will push through the commonwealth. A return to more normal fall-like weather will prevail through early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees ; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 6:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 75 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.