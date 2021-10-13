The prolonged stretch of unseasonably warm weather will hit record levels today. Gusty winds and showers will usher in cooler and more seasonable conditions for the second half of the weekend. Expect fair and drier weather early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 6:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.