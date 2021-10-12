A strong high pressure system will build accompanied by warmer than normal daytime temperatures and mostly dry conditions. A cold front will arrive Saturday bringing gusty breezes and cooler temperatures beginning Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 11p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees ; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 6:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 54 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.