A series of systems moving quickly through the region will affect the weather by creating opportunities for snow and rain through the forecast period.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 25 degrees ; noon, 29 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 5:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.