A storm, tracking across the state, will bring rain again today. Some freezing rain is likely at the onset of the storm, especially in the higher elevations. Breezy conditions will follow for tomorrow with the possibility of some snow in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. High near 42 degrees. East wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 35 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Rain and snow likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 35 degrees ; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 5:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.