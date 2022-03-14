Hopefully the storm that blew through the region Saturday was the last. It was so cold during the later afternoon and evening Saturday, that I had a tough time getting warm again after being outside mid-afternoon.
Cold blustery weather is perfect soup weather. During the winter months, my husband and I have soup for supper nearly every Saturday night. I like to try new recipes and some of those, because we enjoyed them so much, have made their way to the front of the recipe box so that they can be made again.
Spring can also bring chilly days with cold breezes so this recipe will be perfect to tuck away and get out on a cold night. It goes together quickly and your family can be sitting down to a warm meal in less than 30 minutes.
Soups are also a perfect way to use up leftovers and some of the vegetables that get to the bottom of the refrigerator’s crisper drawer where they languish until they are so limp that no one wants to eat them. Chopped into the soup pot, no one will ever know that they were less than stellar to begin with.
I had a tiny amount of roast beef left from an earlier meal and a bit of ground beef, that would have made one very thin patty. No one had made a sandwich out of either and both were getting close to the expiration point. Given the cost of meat, I didn’t want to throw either out.
Neither leftover was enough to make a meal on its own but combined they were just enough for a pot of Tomato, Beef and Macaroni Soup.
The recipe calls for either to be used to make this soup so I thought why not combine the two. The addition of both made for a more interesting texture and a more meaty-tasting base. I just cooked the raw ground beef until it was no longer pink and then added the chopped cooked beef and proceeded with the recipe.
The rest of the soup’s ingredients were things I already had in the pantry. This recipe makes enough for four hearty servings but if you need more soup, it doubles easily. You can also add any leftover vegetables that need to be used up.
Tomato, Beef and
Macaroni Soup
1/2 pound lean ground beef or the equivalent of cooked beef, cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 medium onion, peeled and chopped
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
3 cups beef broth or three cups of water and three beef bouillon cubes
1 14.5-ounce can chopped tomatoes in juice
1 14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning
1 cup macaroni or other short-shape pasta, cooked according to package instructions
Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
If the meat is not already cooked, brown the ground beef in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, until no pink remains, otherwise add the cooked meat to the pan. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the vegetables are translucent. You can add a splash of vegetable oil, butter, broth or water if the cooked meat is very lean. Season the meat with salt, pepper, basil and steak seasoning.
Add the broth, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer the soup for 15 minutes. Stir in the cooked macaroni. Taste and adjust the seasonings, as needed.