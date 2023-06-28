Clearfield Regional Police are seeking assistance in locating and apprehending the following individuals who currently have charges for misdemeanor offenses and above. Anyone with information on any of the individuals should contact police at 814-765-1647.
- Nicole Ann Johnson — last known address of Phlipsburg. Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after an incident along Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough.
- David H. Duckett — of Clearfield, was charge with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after he was apprehended near Washington Avenue in Hyde for active warrants.
- Perry A. Haas, Jr. — of Reading, who is wanted for DUI of alcohol after he was found to have a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit after he was involved in a crash along state Route 879 and I-80 in Lawrence Township.
- Lance Alan Shaneyfelt – of Altoona, was charged for conspiracy to commit retail theft after he allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to remove about $600 worth of merchandise from an establishment in Lawrence Township.
- Matthew R. Harper — of Houtzdale, charged for false statements after he provided false information attempting to purchase a firearm from a local firearms dealer.
- Kenneth D. Smith – of Olanta, wanted for recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and other related offenses after police were called to Glen Richey for a crash. Police found that Smith had lost control of his vehicle, struck a house and fled on foot, leaving his passenger on scene.
- Bridgette R. Colegrove — last known address of Clearfield, has two arrest warrants for misdemeanor accounts of harassment after she continued to have unwanted contact with victims who reside in Clearfield Borough.