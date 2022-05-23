A local man who had warrants out for his arrest was nabbed by Lawrence Township Police on Saturday with alleged illegal firearms and crystal methamphetamine.
Cody James Ogden, 35, whose last address listed in court documents was Munson, is being charged with wanted person, drug possession and person not to possess a firearm.
On May 21, police received a tip from a civilian that Ogden had been seen outside of Snappy’s Convenience Store, 14543 Clearfield Shawville Hwy. Ogden had been known to frequent the front of the store.
Police checked the area and observed a vehicle matching the description given sitting in front of the store. Police made contact with the male who initially gave a false name. However, the male was recognized as Ogden, who was a wanted individual.
Ogden was removed from the vehicle and allegedly found to have crystal methamphetamine on his person. Also observed in the rear of his vehicle was a 12-gauge shotgun and a BB gun that had been painted black to resemble a real handgun.
Ogden was taken to Clearfield County Jail on his outstanding warrant. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and police found additional crystal methamphetamine.
Charges and a preliminary hearing are pending.