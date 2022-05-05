MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors signed a letter of intent for a feasibility study regarding merging Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co.
The letter of intent is for the state Department of Community and Economic Development to perform a study and action plan of what a possible merger could look like for the future of both fire companies.
Only three individuals make up the Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., and all are senior citizens, according to Morris Township Supervisor James Williams.
“Over the years, they’ve just lost their manpower. They don’t have the people there to help them,” said Williams. “Maybe three years ago, they added Morris Township Station 17 to all their (calls) inside of the borough. So Morris Township responds to every call that (Station) 15 gets.”
Because calls already go to Morris Township, not much would change in terms of operation. The merger would, however, open up more eligibility for grant funding as the company would be regionalized, according to officials.
Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co. isn’t the only feature of the borough considering a merger. Wallaceton Borough itself is considering a merger with a nearby township.
There will be a public meeting Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. with a representative from the DCED in regard to a possible merger with a surrounding township.