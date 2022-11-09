WEST DECATUR — The majority of Wallaceton Borough voters decided the borough will not merge with Boggs Township, according to unofficial election results.
Voters in Wallaceton Borough opposed the merger, 76 to 52. Individuals in Boggs Township, on the other hand, approved of a merger in a 400 to 318 vote. Because voters in one of the two municipalities opposed it, a merger will not occur.
“Some people are happy, some are not,” borough Councilman Dennis Cole said. “It’s what we wanted it to be — the residents voting, not just the borough council members.”
Council originally decided to expand their options with Bradford Township. The two municipalities have had a working relationship in the past. However, council hit the brakes to further weigh its options between the two townships.
Two advocates of the Boggs-Wallaceton merger gathered signatures from both municipalities in order to have the question placed on both Wallaceton Borough’s and Boggs Township’s ballots this year.
Cole said the possibility of a merger with Bradford remains up for discussion.
Council will likely discuss its next course of action at the upcoming December meeting.
“Not sure which way we’re going yet,” Cole said. “I haven’t talked to any of the other council members or anything like that, so that’s probably what we’ll talk about at the next meeting.”
The borough currently has no debt, according to Cole. This makes it easier for a merger to occur.
The question of a merger between Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough cannot return to the ballot for another five years, according to Boggs Township Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
“The people have spoken, and the people of Wallaceton seem like they want to remain their own municipality for the time being,” Graham said.
The response from Wallaceton Borough voters was not surprising following a recent informational meeting sponsored by the township, according to Graham.
“We kind of got a feeling that some of the people that showed up from Wallaceton weren’t interested in merging,” Graham said. “Some of the people were asking their council members that were at our meeting why they even had to merge.”
He did anticipate the vote being slightly closer than unofficial results reflected in Wallaceton.
Cole was pleased to see both communitie’s turnout for the election. According to unofficial results, there were 128 ballots cast in Wallaceton Borough. In comparison, there were 159 total ballots cast in the 2020 General Election, and 61 cast in the 2021 Municipal Election.
“I just couldn’t believe how many people came out and voted in both municipalities,” said Cole. “It was amazing.”
The township’s close relationship with the borough will not change moving forward.
“Boggs Township is still here to help, and we look forward to continuing our intermunicipal relationship with Wallaceton and all of our friends, family and neighbors that live there,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin.