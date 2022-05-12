WALLACETON — Residents asked questions and provided input at a recent meeting regarding a potential merger between Wallaceton Borough and Bradford or Boggs township.
The meeting was the second informational meeting with a representative from the state Department of Community and Economic Development present to answer questions.
Council must first decide which township to do a feasibility study with regarding the potential of a merger. The study is free and through the state. However, it can only be done with one of the townships. An additional study would likely cost money, which the borough probably cannot afford, according to Councilwoman Sherry Knepp.
Wallaceton Borough is in a unique position. It started exploring the potential of a merger before it could fall into debt, which was a proactive move, according to DCED Northwest Local Government Policy Specialist Terri Cunkle. Due to this, it has options with both townships open to a merger.
Council has moved back and forth regarding the townships. It began discussions with Boggs Township. It then decided to look into a merger with Bradford Township. It voted to sign a letter of intent for a study with Bradford. It now paused any action in order to gain additional information and public input.
The shift was made due to the borough’s past relationship with Bradford. The roadmaster said he dealt more with Bradford, and the township has helped the borough out in the past, Knepp said. The abrupt change left many confused as to the direction of a possible merger.
“It seems that as a council, you evaluated everything for a period of time, and at one point, you did make the decision that it would be best to go with Bradford,” said Daityn Rothrock. “Obviously it’s important for us to know what the pros and cons are between the two townships. But, as a resident, I can tell you that’s what I want you all doing. I don’t want to be here making these decisions. As most residents of Wallaceton aren’t here tonight, I don’t think many of them want to be doing that either… I trust you all to make the right decision.”
There were 13 people present. Of these, three were supervisors from Bradford Township and two were supervisors from Boggs Township.
A letter of intent must come from both municipalities. Council must take additional action to retract its previous decision to go with Bradford Township should it decide to do a study with Boggs. The study would take about two to three months to complete, according to Cunkle.
Part of council’s hesitation stems from concern that voters may oppose a merger. Both voters of the township and borough must give the green light for the merger to occur. If opposition rises, the question couldn’t go back on the ballot for another five years. During this amount of time, the borough may fall into debt.
Although the borough has a good working relationship with Bradford, many residents grew up with people from Boggs. Due to this familiarity, there may be a higher approval for a merger with Boggs, a resident indicated.
“I’m leaning towards Boggs,” said Rick H. Shimmel. “Everybody I grew up with was Wallaceton, West Decatur. Those are the people you know… I know a couple people from that end of the Bigler light, and I know hundreds of people on this side.”
Council asked officials from both townships if they would be willing to hold informational meetings in order to get more input and help educate the public on what a merger would mean for their area.
Bradford Township Supervisor Ronald Krise said this would happen once council decides which township to do the study with.
“We’ve had questions about it,” he said. “We say, ‘Well, we don’t know. That’s up to them.’ We left it up to you, because we didn’t want to sway you one way or the other.”
Although Boggs Township Supervisors did mention the idea of a merger at one of their earlier public meetings, they also noted informational meetings would occur once the letter of intent is signed.
No matter what township council may choose, the millage would go from 22 mills to 8.5 mills. The school district would not change.
A noteworthy entity affiliated with the borough is the Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority. After speaking with the authority, Cunkle said the debt is between $150,000 and $200,000.
With the authority, the money to pay off the debt comes from the customers, not the township. “It generates itself,” Cunkle said. “It’s a matter of who holds the loan.”
Bradford Township Supervisor Ronald Krise said he wouldn’t have an issue with taking on the loan so long as there are still members on the sewer authority for representation. The loan would only be detrimental to the township if the authority ceases to generate user fees, making the holder of the loan financially responsible.
If people want to compare each township in terms of overall finances, they can visit http://munstats.pa.gov/public/. However, each township is pretty equal in terms of numbers, Cunkle said. Officials discussed putting together a fact sheet in order to spread awareness of the municipalities’ situations.