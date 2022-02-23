BIGLER — Derek Walker of Bigler has announced his candidacy for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent the residents of Pennsylvania’s 73rd District.
“I’m old enough to remember what this region once was, and it’s my vision to restore our greatness. I understand the challenges facing the people of this region and with hard work I believe that I can improve our future economic prosperity,” said Walker.
Walker added that his main objectives will be to create an environment that will make the area more attractive to job creators, and to improve the quality of life for the region’s residents.
“We live in one of the most beautiful and safest parts of the country. With the option to work remotely and live just about anywhere, we need to promote what our area has to offer. The key, however, is having strong leadership at both the local and national levels who can work together with a shared vision for the future,” concluded Walker.
Walker graduated from Clearfield Area High School with high honors and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Bucknell University and a Masters in business administration from Penn State University.
In 1997 he founded Walker Financial Services which specializes in financial and retirement planning.
“I chose that area of business because I wanted to be able to help people plan for financial security in their retirement. As a result of my experiences and interactions with customers, I see what happens to senior citizens living on fixed incomes during periods of high energy inflation,” Walker observed.
Walker has been active in a number of civic organizations, including serving as a board member for Penn Highlands Clearfield, the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, WPSU-TV, the regional Public Broadcasting Station, and the Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America. He also served as a trustee at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. Walker currently serves as a soccer coach for Bradford Township’s soccer program and is a Cub Scout leader for Pack 20 in Bigler.
As a result of being educated in the public schools in the area, Walker has a keen interest in education.
“I felt I received a wonderful education in the Clearfield Area School System, but students of the future are going to need different skills and access to new information if they’re going to be successful in the 21st Century economy,” Walker said. “One of my focuses will be on job training so that we prepare our young people and lifetime learners for jobs of today and tomorrow.”
“Over the past 20 years I’ve taught mathematics at both the high school and college levels so I understand the challenges facing both the students and the educators,” Walker commented. “As a nation, we simply can’t afford to let our educational system slip in any way and we must always empower parents and students to have a role in their education.”
In commenting on the most important issues facing the 73rd District, Walker said he feels Representative Tommy Sankey has the priorities correct.
“I will work vigorously to continue to oppose the tolling of I-80, make sure people in rural areas have access to high quality affordable health care and that our valuable natural resources continue to stay in play to create energy independence for this county. I will also protect our conservative values including the rights of the unborn and the right to bear arms”.
Walker and his wife Stephanie reside in Bigler with their two boys, Wynston and Broderick.