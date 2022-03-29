HOUTZDALE — In conjunction with the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania program, Houtzdale Revitalization Association is sponsoring a Clean Up Houtzdale event. It is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
HRA is seeking volunteers to participate in the community cleanup. Community and civic associations, schools and youth groups, families and friends, church groups, business employees, hunting and fishing clubs, conservation organizations, sports teams, and others are welcome to organize their members and participate.
Volunteers must register with HRA by Tuesday, April 12, so that enough supplies can be ordered from the state Department of Transportation. Volunteers should provide their names and contact information. Registrations will be accepted by emailing hdalepa1870@gmail.com, by sending notice to HRA at P.O. Box 144, Houtzdale PA, 16651 or by calling Elsie Harchak at 814-414-7525.
Harchak said volunteers can choose an area of the borough, the Rails to Trails recreation path to remove litter from.
“This will not only beautify the town but also helps the environment,” Harchak said.
She encouraged residents, organizations and businesses to participate. “We had a great turnout for the first HRA pick up event last year. We hope to have even more volunteers for the 2022 event.”