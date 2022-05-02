ALLPORT — A group of volunteers will gather to help residents during the 11th Annual Allport/Bigler/Woodland Workcamp.
The workcamp, scheduled for Sunday, June 19, through Friday, June 24, serves residents in Bradford, Cooper, Graham and Morris townships along with the section of Boggs Township east of Route 153.
“Many residents in our area are unable, due to age, ability or finances to perform small maintenance jobs to their homes,” the release reads. “The ABW Workcamp volunteers provide those much needed repairs.”
Residents must contact Pastor Clare Pannebaker at 814-553-8001 for a work request form, which must be submitted as soon as possible. Pannebaker checks out the site and creates a list of materials that must be purchased prior to the workcamp.
Last year, the group was unable to take on indoor jobs due to the pandemic. With fingers crossed, it hopes to tackle some indoor projects this year.
“It’s very fluid, but as of right now, we are going to do inside and outdoor projects,” Pannebaker said.
Projects may include removing an existing fence and replacing it, installing a wheelchair ramp, powerwashing decks and more, according to Pannebaker. Although the volunteers will not paint an entire house, the group will do touch up paint jobs. The group removes debris created from the job.
Individuals, congregations and businesses contribute to the workcamp. Pannebaker thanked Bigler Boyz Enviro Inc. for donating a dump box to collect debris over the last few years.
Although workcamp volunteers take on a variety of tasks, they will not do masonry, major electrical, such as rewiring houses, or large tree jobs.
Volunteers possess various backgrounds. “We have some skilled people that come and other people that just generously donate their time and are willing to do whatever needs to be done,” Pannebaker said.
Although many volunteers are affiliated with United Methodist churches throughout the area, the workcamp is interdenominational. It has attracted workers from Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg and even a participant who now lives in Elkhart, Indiana.
“Our mission is not so much to fix up people’s houses but it’s to share God’s love with them through doing these things,” Pannebaker said. “And we don’t exclude anyone. There is nothing on our work requests that asks them what church do you go to, what denomination do you participate in, do you even believe in God — that’s not a requirement. If they breathe and they have a need, then we will try and fill that need.”