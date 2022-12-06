The Salvation Army of Clearfield is looking for volunteers and financial sponsors for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Clearfield Corps Pastor Major Stanley Newton said December is an especially critical time because of the holidays and the coming cold weather. This year, local needs are even more substantial because of increased costs for housing, heat and food.
“Covid hit us really hard. It has reduced the amount of kettles we are able to have out and the number of people who are willing to help,” Newton said.
He said if people are willing to give a couple hours to help man kettles at local businesses, that donation of time and talents could really go a long way towards raising funds to meet local needs.
He said the kettles can not be put out if there are not people to staff them. Less kettles means a smaller amount of collections.
Funds raised through the drive are used for services to help the less fortunate families and individuals of the community including necessities such as utilities, rent, clothing and food assistance. Proceeds are also used for youth and senior programs, Christmas gifts and holiday food baskets. Salvation Army of Clearfield’s goal is $65,000.
Newton said work has been ongoing to engage the community and enlighten it about a greater local need this year.
“We are trying to do whatever we can to let people know about this. We really need help to allow the Salvation Army to do the most good this year,” he said.
For additional information contact Newton at 315-761-7920 or email him at stanley.newton@use.salvationarmy.org.