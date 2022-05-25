Volunteers are needed to help place American flags on veterans buried at the former Crown Crest Cemetery near Hyde.
Director of Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Bettina Nicklaus spoke to the Clearfield County Commissioners Tuesday, telling the board she has been working with the cemetery’s owner about the importance of having the grounds prepared for Memorial Day.
“He didn’t understand the necessity of having it ready for Memorial Day,” Nicklaus told the commissioners.
Nicklaus noted a service will be held there Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1896 and American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 will conduct the service.
“The VFW has agreed to place a flyer at the post and is okay with volunteers placing flags at the cemetery,” Nicklaus said, adding, “We are looking for volunteers to help put flags at the cemetery.” She said there are 1,200 veterans buried there.
Chairman John Sobel said the board has received calls from county residents stating the grass at the cemetery is not mowed. Nicklaus said she has discussed mowing with the owner and he is working to have the mowing completed by Memorial Day.
“It is now privately owned,” Nicklaus said.
“The county received calls about the cemetery. We have been working on it. It should be ready for Memorial Day,” Sobel said.
For additional information call Nicklaus at 814-765-2641, extension 5052.