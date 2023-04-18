CURWENSVILLE –A cleanup will be held Saturday, April 22, in Curwensville and Grampian.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the projects to spruce up both boroughs. Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity Member Dee Holland said those interested in helping should meet at the Northwest Bank parking lot at 9 a.m. where items including safety vests, work gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
Holland said she does not have a volunteer who is available to hand out safety equipment and trash bags in Grampian so those who are interested in working there are asked to come to Curwensville to pick up those items. She also said those who want to collect trash in their own neighborhood can also come to the parking lot for trash bags.
She said this is the seventh year the communities’ cleanups have been held. Holland spoke about how much CARE has appreciated resident’s response to the call to step up and improve the appearance of both communities.
She echoed a quote by the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful President Sharron Reiter, “Most people don’t think small pieces of litter make an impact, but it really does add up. Every Litter Bit Matters when it comes to keeping Pennsylvania beautiful. By working together to pick up a little litter, we can make big improvements in our quality of life.”
Holland said any amount of time someone can donate to the cause does add up to a big effort.
“Individuals, friends, family, and groups large and small can help make each community a better place to live and work,” she added.
Volunteers who are able are asked to bring shovels, rakes, brooms, clippers or trimmers and muck buckets. A limited amount of rakes and brooms will be available.
Volunteers will be asked to do a number of small jobs along State Street and Irvin Park in Curwensville and along Main Street in Grampian. “Volunteers are needed to sweep the anti-skid material from the sidewalks into the street, pick up branches or trash along the streets, or by the Rails to Trails path, pick up leaves or branches at Irvin Park, and collect any litter they come across,” she noted.
Holland encouraged all residents to volunteer saying the more people who help the quicker the project can be completed.
“ Everyone wants to live, work, and play in a clean community and it’s up to residents and business owners to make that possible. We need residents and business owners to take pride in their communities and create a positive change and lasting impact,” she stated.
CARE is a subcommittee of Curwensville Regional Development Corp. CARE, formerly the Curwensville Blueprint Community, helps to promote activities and events that benefit Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Bloom, Penn and Pike townships including its Fall Festival, a semi-annual blood screening, Christmas lighting in Curwensville and the annual communities’ cleanup day.