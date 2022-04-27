GRAMPIAN — Volunteers are needed to help with the cleanup in Grampian and Bilger’s Rocks Saturday, April 30.
Supplies will be available at St. Bonaventure Church beginning at 9 a.m. While they last, volunteers will be equipped with gloves and garbage bags. Volunteers may pick up litter in Grampian or along Bilger’s Rocks’ trails.
There is also a cleanup day planned for Saturday at Curwensville. Both events are sponsored by the Curwensville Regional Development Corps and Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity.