Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse is seeking volunteers to help clean up Clearfield on Saturday, April 30.
Anyone interested in assisting in the community project is asked to meet at Lower Witmer Park’s gazebo at 9:30 a.m. Work gloves, garbage bags and reflective vests will be distributed, while supplies last. Coffee and water will be available and provided by the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
Residents, families, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate.
Those taking part will be provided with a list of places where full garbage bags can be placed.
“We hope to have a great turnout. I hope we can make this an annual event,” Strouse said, adding, “We are pleased to partner with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to bring its Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign to Clearfield Borough. Even if residents choose not to officially participate in the event, I encourage them to do their part April 30 to clean up their community.”
In 2021 from March through May, 60,050 people participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania. More than 2 million pounds of trash was picked up and 102,155 trees, flowers and other plants were added.
“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make. Whether you have vacant lots plagued with debris, natural areas that experience illegal dumping or litter scattered and blown from other sources, any neighborhood can be lifted up by the positive action,” said Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful President Shannon Reiter.
For more information visit Mayor Strouse’ Facebook page, www.ClearfieldBoro.com or call 814-765-7817.