COALPORT — The Coalport Street Fair will not take place this year.
The fair, held on the third Saturday in June, has been canceled for 2022. Coalport Community Decorating Committee, which sponsors the events, did not have enough people to make it happen, according to committee President John Shawley. The committee made the difficult decision not to host it this year.
“For a one-day event, the street fair has a tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes work to pull it off. From contacting groups to be part of the parade, requesting donations for the Crazy Auction, running to pick up those items, lining up entertainment, advertising, getting games ready for the Kid’s Corner, there then has to be enough volunteers at the event to run those activities.
“The committee also has to secure special permits and insurance for the event which has become more difficult with new procedures implemented because of COVID-19. The committee has literally spent hundreds of hours preparing for the fair only to have that work divided up between five to eight people.”
Shawley said the committee is hopeful after a year off, other members of the community will offer to help in 2023 as they did several years ago when the fair was canceled because of a lack of help.
“The committee would love to continue having this event but without more people stepping up to join, we aren’t certain if the Coalport Street Fair can continue to be held.”