Preliminary work continues to take place on potential development of a new geocaching trail in Clearfield County.
Visit Clearfield County is in the preliminary stages of determining whether the county’s rich history of farming can be featured through creation of a new geocaching trail.
At the recent Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, Director Josiah Jones reported he met with Scott Brubaker, one of the volunteers on the county’s geocaching development and maintenance committee.
Brubaker, a geocaching enthusiast, recently came up with the idea to spotlight the county’s long-time farms through creation of a trail based on an Ohio trail he navigated.
Information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website said the agency recognizes families in Clearfield County and across the commonwealth who have owned and been farming a property for 100 or 200 years. The same family must have owned the property for at least 100 years to be considered a century farm and 200 years for a bicentennial farm. In addition, a family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis and the farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original holding or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products
Jones said previously a geo trail would be an opportunity to recognize Clearfield County’s farms and families for their dedication to their land and craft.
“They have worked so hard to supply many people and families with the products that we all need to survive. To surpass 100 years of being in business and existence is a huge accomplishment, especially in these times. They have worked so hard to keep these farms running and they should be celebrated for what they have accomplished,” he said.
A preliminary list of possible trail locations has nearly 40 farms on it. Jones said, “That number would give us a really nice geo trail.”
He reported currently working with the committee to develop a letter to be sent to county residents whose farms meet the trail’s criteria.
“We definitely want people to reach out to us with century farm information and history. We will compile all of that information and promote the information within a new geocache passport. We are going to ask for permission from the farm’s owners to set up a cache box somewhere near their mailbox or a location of their choosing.
“We do not want want to compromise their property or have visitors in places on the farm that owners don’t want them to be. We just want to bring awareness about the number of century farms that exist here in Clearfield County and have our visitors enjoy the travel from one farm to another without tracking down a trail or through a maze. We want the caches to be very easy to find and we want to be respectful of the farms and their owners,” Jones said.