Visit Clearfield County has announced the winners of its annual Partner Award Program.
To kick off National Tourism and Travel Week, May 1-7, Visit Clearfield County is announcing the 2022 award winners.
“We have some wonderful businesses in Clearfield County, and they all deserve to receive awards” said Visit Clearfield County’s Interim Director Sue Swales-Vitullo.
“This year we have created 14 award categories, highlighting some great attractions and businesses throughout Clearfield County.”
The 2021 categories and winners are listed:
- New business of the year – Uncle Buck’s Creations, Clearfield
- Restaurant of the year – Spanky’s Courthouse Café, Clearfield
- Downtown of the year – Houtzdale Revitalization Association
- Attraction of the year – Bilger’s Rocks, Grampian
- Sports bar of the year – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Clearfield
- Bed and Breakfast of the Year – Oak Mountain Hideaway, Frenchville
- Campground of the year – Woodland Campground
- DuBois hotel of the year – Best Western DuBois Hotel & Conference Center
- Clearfield hotel of the year – Super 8
- Winery of the year – Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Smithmill
- Event of the year – 100 Mile Yard Sale
- Historical Society of the Year – Coalport Area Coal Museum.
- Out of county partner of the ear – Triple Nickel Distillery, Weedville.
- Coffee shop of the ear – Aegis Coffee Roasters, DuBois.
Visit Clearfield County plans to deliver the physical awards in person to each location throughout the next couple of weeks.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.
“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive in the months and years to come. “Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.
“Visit Clearfield County is planning for a future that that will strengthen Clearfield County’s tourism industry and economy. This year, we will be spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations, and reconnects Americans to each other and the world,” said Swales-Vitullo.
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit the website, www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. You can also follow it on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.