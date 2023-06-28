WOODLAND — A Virginia woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on I-80 in Bradford Township on Tuesday afternoon. A man and an infant in the vehicle were injured.
According to Clearfield-based state police, Nirali Y. Bhatt, 29, of Lorton, Va. was killed after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 127.1.
Yash Bhatt, 32, of Lorton, N.Y. lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway and spun out. Bhatt was unable to regain control, exited the north side of the roadway, impacted a guard rail and overturned.
Nirali Bhatt was partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath. She was not using a safety belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead on scene by the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.
Yash Batt was wearing a seat belt, and an infant passenger was secured in a child safety seat. Both were transported by Clearfield EMS from the scene to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation and treatment.
Assisting troopers on scene were emergency responders from Moshannon Valley EMS, Clearfield EMS, BJW Vol. Fire Co., Morris Twp. Vol. Fire Co., and the state Dept. of Transportation.