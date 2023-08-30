COALPORT — At the Aug. 29 meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission, member Bill Morrison gave a quick review of the brand-new video production recently completed by the Communications Media graduate students of IUP—including the planning, script-writing, still and digital video shoots done, narration taping, and final video shots outside the museum.
After some animation, sound effects and music, the production, titled: “Mine for your Life: A Coalport Story” was deemed finished — ready to share with the community.
To access this video introduction to our Coalport Area Coal Museum, now housed digitally on the museum’s YouTube channel, one needs to first go to the website: www.coalportmuseum.org. Click on the message about the video; then Click the message on the NEWS” page — and you’ll soon be enjoying the 8-minute video. “We hope everyone enjoys the expertise that these students have assembled in telling our story,” Morrison stated.
Curator Richard W. Snyder II announced that a wealth of books has been acquired for the coal museum’s reference room, including five PA Barn Scrapbook series on timber-framed, log and pole barns, as well as farms, all donated from author Clair Kriner of DuBois. He also gave the museum a 1985 took titled “History Notes” created from the collection of old newspaper articles his late grandfather, Raymond, that Clair typed up—as great source of stories on early coal mining, railroading, and lumbering/rafting. Clair father, Fred Kriner, graciously donated his book: “Postcards and Snapshots of the Railroad.”
A most notable book recently purchased is “Glen White, PA: The Town that was Forgotten in the Allegheny Mountains”, written by 15-year-old Kevin Stiver. The Bellwood high school student was inspired by his grandfather and his own curiosity about a formerly successful mining town with its own railroad and over 60 coke ovens—which suddenly was shut down and literally disassembled as coal mining waned.
The board would like to invite Kevin to give a presentation, as well as a book signing, at the next scheduled meeting on Oct. 24, 2023.
In other news, the commission:
- learned the coal museum was featured on the “Uncovering PA” travel website after a visit by coordinator Jim Cheney back in June — who gave our volunteer docents high praise as a key reason to visit.
- Became a partner with the “Lumber Heritage Region” after a recent visit from LHR project manager, Jennifer Swatsworth Weld.
- received a $400 donation from Chris Madormo of Kearny, N.J., in memory of his coal miner grandfather — William G. Carver
- was given a $300 donation from former resident, Francis X. Tiesi of Bethel Park
- was sent a $100 donation from Delmont O’Shell of Shelton, Wash., in memory of his grandfather, former area miner Samuel O’Shell.
- will be assisting nyder updating the museum inventory of artifacts and reference materials.
- The next meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission is set for Tuesday, October 24 beginning at 7 p.m.
- Plans are being made to host a presentation and book signing by author Kevin Stiver, so the public is encouraged to attend.