MORRISDALE — Veterans will once again be honored by the West Branch Area School District at a free breakfast.
The breakfast will be on Nov. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Individuals are asked to RSVP by calling Laurie Hoffman at 814-345-5615, Ext. 1000.
The event was not held for the past few years due to COVID-19. Administrators are happy for its return.
“I’m excited to get back to where we were prior to COVID, inviting people, gentlemen and women of our community, back into the school district to honor them,” said high school Principal Brandy O’Hare.
The breakfast will be in the high school cafeteria.
At a recent school board meeting, Director Robert Seprish thanked school administrators for bringing back the event after its two-year hiatus.
“It’s a really nice day,” Seprish said. “That’s a big deal for these guys, and I’m glad to see that you’re thanking them.”