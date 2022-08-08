As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTY THROUGH
115 AM EDT...
At 1215 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near DuBois to 11 miles southeast of Brookville
to Punxsutawney. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts from the west up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
DuBois, Clearfield, Sandy, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde,
Plymptonville, Rockton, Jeffries, Lecontes Mills, S.B. Elliot State
Park, Parker Dam State Park, Falls Creek, Mahaffey, Grampian,
Wallaceton, Troutville, Lumber City, Treasure Lake and
Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lewis Liptak, who fought in World War II, recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Over 100 people gathered for a party on Aug. 6.
MORRISDALE — Lewis Liptak, a World War II veteran, received various honors at a party celebrating his 100th birthday over the weekend.
Liptak, of Morrisdale, was injured in the Battle of the Bulge and was a Purple Heart recipient, according to daughter Lisa Mayers. Liptak has 11 children and too many grandchildren to count, Mayers stated.
Mayers said Liptak has a great sense of humor and enjoyed the party. A part of the event included a drive-by parade.
“They had a little car parade come down and people waving flags and beeping,” Mayers said. “He got a real big kick out of that.”
Liptak also received a quilt from the local Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“You could look around and so many people were teared up,” Mayers stated. “It was really, really sweet. He teared up several times during the day. He just felt so loved. That’s what I said, ‘All I want is for you to feel loved and appreciated,’ and he’s like, ‘I do.’”
He also received three recognitions along with around 50 birthday cards collected by American Legion Post 437, according to Commander Johna McCormick. The Legion noted it was honored to recognize the veteran.
“We wanted to do so much to make his day special,” said McCormick. “He is one of our Legionnaires here at Post No. 437. It’s our job to take care of our veterans.”
“There was no not putting something together,” said Ryan Williams of the Legion. “That is what we do; that is what we are.”
Liptak received the following recognition: an award for continuous membership No. 437 for six years, a Grateful Appreciation Medal for service to God and country, and a Certificate of Honor in recognition and appreciation for serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in the name of freedom and democracy and for allegiance to god and country in courageously protecting liberty and independence.