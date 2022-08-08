Liptak smiling

Lewis Liptak, who fought in World War II, recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Over 100 people gathered for a party on Aug. 6.

MORRISDALE — Lewis Liptak, a World War II veteran, received various honors at a party celebrating his 100th birthday over the weekend.

Liptak, of Morrisdale, was injured in the Battle of the Bulge and was a Purple Heart recipient, according to daughter Lisa Mayers. Liptak has 11 children and too many grandchildren to count, Mayers stated.

Legion presenting honors

Ryan Williams, right, of American Legion Post 437, presented an award to Lewis Liptak, left, who turned 100 on Aug. 7.

