Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.