REFRIGERATOR QUICK PICKLES
Use up leftover cucumbers from the summer vegetable garden by whipping up a batch of Refrigerator Quick Pickles.

 Dianne Byers

I confess — I am late to the quick pickle party. So simple and very tasty, quick pickles go together so fast and are great for using up those stragglers from the vegetable garden’s crops.

When I was younger, I convinced myself I didn’t like sweet pickles. My grandmothers both made many types of pickles and relishes and always had some in the relish dish on their dinner tables.

